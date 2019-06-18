Rangers spoil Clevinger’s return with 7-2 win over Indians

Rangers: OF Joey Gallo (left oblique strain), out since June 2, is set to go to the team's spring training complex in Arizona on Tuesday to continue his rehab. He was scheduled to be there Monday, but worked out in Texas after his flight got canceled. ... OF Hunter Pence (right groin strain) was put on the 10-day injured list, and Calhoun was activated from the IL. RF Nomar Mazara (right hamstring tightness) missed his second game in a row.