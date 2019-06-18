Roads collapse in Summit County, municipalities at odds over who’s responsible for the fix

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - You can still hear the water rushing through a culvert below Kungle Drive, even though it’s caved in.
The people in charge closed the section of it more than a month ago, deeming it unsafe to drive over.
Little did they know we’d get so much rain, that it’d quickly come to what it is now.
As this problem sits right outside his front door, Tim Lavey says it’s been one thing after another in New Franklin lately.
First Energy says soggy tree roots caused one of his problems.
A tree fell over onto power lines. Crews came out to fix it, but it was out for long enough to make a mess.
“The peak of the flooding event the power goes out, and the sump pump goes out and it’s like jeeze,” Lavey said.
He says his basement flooded a little.
He’s cleaning that up now, but the caved in road will take a lot longer to fix.
It forces him and his neighbor Dave Haupt to take the long way into town.
“There’s a lot of people that use this road,” Haupt said.
Tuesday, 19 News discovered there’s an ongoing battle about who’s responsible for fixing the crumbled road.
According to Summit County councilwoman Bethany McKenney, the property technically belongs to the city of Norton.
However, she says Norton believes it’s the county’s responsibility to fix Kungle Drive.
She’s currently trying to act as a liaison to help them come to a solution.
Haupt says, “It sounds like a bunch of politicians standing in a circle pointing their fingers at one another, and in the meantime we can’t go up and down this road.”
About five miles away, residents say the same sort of thing is happening on Manchester Road, just north of Comet Road.
Neighbors say they’ve been telling the city of New Franklin the culvert that runs under Manchester Road is deteriorating.
Tuesday, a lane collapsed, and now the whole road is closed.
