Stranger points out gunshot victim to resident, then vanishes. Victim dies at UH

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland Police are puzzling over a shooting incident that ended Monday afternoon in the 11100 block of Parkview Avenue.
According to Sgt. Jennifer Ciaccia, initial reports indicate that an unidentified man walked up to a resident’s door and pointed out a gunshot victim, who was slumped over in an Audi SUV in their driveway.
Police rushed to the scene, saw that the man had been shot in the chest and began emergency aid.
Cleveland EMS arrived and took the man to University Hospitals, where he was pronounced dead.
The man who pointed out the victim left before authorities arrived, and police don’t know if he was involved or not.
The resident said they didn’t recognize the luxury SUV, or the victim.
Members of the Cleveland Police Homicide Unit responded to the scene and are investigating the matter.
The victim has not yet been identified.
Anyone with information is asked to call investigators at 216-623-5464.
