Sunny Side Up: 18-year-old Christian camp counselor fired for being gay

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - “Sunny Side Up” is a daily morning talk show that airs on CBS-19 News featuring Wake Up Cleveland’s Neeha Curtis and Julian Glover.
On Friday’s edition of “Sunny Side Up," Neeha and Julian will be discussing the controversy behind a Christian camp counselor’s termination.
According to KCPQ, Jace Taylor of Washington was fired from his job as a Christian camp counselor because he’s gay.
The non-denominational Christian organization confirmed that it was Taylor’s sexuality got him fired.
The Firs executive director said that it’s imperative to hire people who also live by the doctrine they preach.
“Sunny Side Up” airs on CBS and is streamed each weekday morning at 9 a.m. on the 19 News Facebook page, Cleveland 19.com, and on the Amazon Fire and Roku channels.
The show features discussions on trending topics, guests, and more.
Copyright 2019 WOIO. All rights reserved.