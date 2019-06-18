Sunny Side Up: 18-year-old Christian camp counselor fired for being gay

Sunny Side Up: 18-year-old Christian camp counselor fired for being gay
Jace Taylor said he was struggling with being gay.
By Randy Buffington | June 18, 2019 at 9:09 AM EDT - Updated June 18 at 9:09 AM

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - “Sunny Side Up” is a daily morning talk show that airs on CBS-19 News featuring Wake Up Cleveland’s Neeha Curtis and Julian Glover.

On Friday’s edition of “Sunny Side Up," Neeha and Julian will be discussing the controversy behind a Christian camp counselor’s termination.

According to KCPQ, Jace Taylor of Washington was fired from his job as a Christian camp counselor because he’s gay.

“Yeah he told me that ‘we don’t support homosexuality’ and 'it’s against the Bible.’”
Jace Taylor
Teen camp counselor fired for being gay

The non-denominational Christian organization confirmed that it was Taylor’s sexuality got him fired.

The Firs executive director said that it’s imperative to hire people who also live by the doctrine they preach.

“When it became evident in the application process that he did not personally align with our statements of faith (in particular, one regarding sexuality) we determined we could not use him in his role.”
Fircreek Camp

“Sunny Side Up” airs on CBS and is streamed each weekday morning at 9 a.m. on the 19 News Facebook page, Cleveland 19.com, and on the Amazon Fire and Roku channels.

The show features discussions on trending topics, guests, and more.

Copyright 2019 WOIO. All rights reserved.