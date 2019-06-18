14-year-old boy drowns in Wayne County pond

WAYNE COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - A 14-year-old Massillon boy has died after being rescued from a pond Sunday afternoon.
Wayne County Sheriff Captain Doug Hunter said Domingo Guiterrez-Quixan was swimming at Caskeys Campground on Fosnight Road in Baughman Township when he disappeared.
Hunter said family and friends realized he was missing and found him under water.
After pulling the teen from the pond they performed CPR and called 911.
EMS transported him to Aultman Orrville Hospital and he was then transferred to Akron Children’s Hospital where he died.
