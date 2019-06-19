Asian Lantern Festival returns to Cleveland Metroparks Zoo following record breaking 2018 exhibit (photos)

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Asian Lantern Festival is back at the Cleveland Metroparks Zoo.
After a very successful run in 2018 the festival is returning to the zoo June 20 through July 28 from 6:30 p.m. to 10 p.m. (excluding July 4).
This year’s festival will feature more than 40 large illuminated displays and hundreds of individual lanterns.
The light displays will feature a 100-foot-long shark tunnel that guests can walk through and a 30-foot-tall giant panda, as well as an expansive display of Chinese pagodas.
Guests to the festival will be able to enjoy live performances every hour featuring foot juggling, contortion, martial arts and more.
The Cleveland Metroparks Zoo reported in a press release that the 2018 Asian Lantern Festival broke U.S. and international attendance records for a lighting event of its kind, with more than 150,000 guests.
The zoo began preparations for the festival five weeks ago, after more than 20 semi-trucks delivered the frames that support the lighting displays.
Tickets for the Asian Lantern Festival are $18.50 for non-members and $15.50 for members, or a four pack for $50.00 when purchased in advance.
Sam day at the box office are $20.50 each or $60.00 for a four pack.
