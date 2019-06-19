Avon police searching for 2 suspects in video game store theft

AVON, Ohio (WOIO) - Police in Avon need help identifying two suspects wanted in connection with a video game store theft on June 4.
According to police, a male and female suspect worked together to distract a Level Two Games employee in order to make off with over $500 in gaming cards.
The male suspect was wearing a blue hooded jacket with the emblem Pro Bowl 18 Orlando with “KTM” shorts and the female suspect was wearing a dark colored turtleneck with light stripes.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Avon Police Department at 440-934-1234.
