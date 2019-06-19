Barberton Police: Man gunned down by neighbor in driveway; suspect arrested on scene

BARBERTON, Ohio (WOIO) - Barberton Police rushed to a residential neighborhood Wednesday morning and found a gunshot victim bleeding to death in his driveway.
Officers rushed 41-year-old Shannon Callahan form his home on George Street to Summa Barberton Hospital, where he died from several bullet wounds.
According to police, the alleged shooter -- Shannon Ingol, 22 -- was Callahan’s neighbor who lived down the street.
Ingol, who was arrested on the scene, is charged with murder and is being held on a $1 million bon at the Summit County Jail.
Police have not yet released details on what prompted the shooting.
