Barberton Police: Man gunned down by neighbor in driveway; suspect arrested on scene
Barberton Police are investigating after a man was shot to death Wednesday morning in the 300 block of George Street.
By John Deike | June 19, 2019 at 3:30 PM EDT - Updated June 19 at 3:30 PM

BARBERTON, Ohio (WOIO) - Barberton Police rushed to a residential neighborhood Wednesday morning and found a gunshot victim bleeding to death in his driveway.

Officers rushed 41-year-old Shannon Callahan form his home on George Street to Summa Barberton Hospital, where he died from several bullet wounds.

According to police, the alleged shooter -- Shannon Ingol, 22 -- was Callahan’s neighbor who lived down the street.

Ingol, who was arrested on the scene, is charged with murder and is being held on a $1 million bon at the Summit County Jail.

Police have not yet released details on what prompted the shooting.

