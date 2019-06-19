Barberton roads close, shelters open after heavy rains slam city

BARBERTON, Ohio (WOIO) - The City of Barberton has already been pelted with heavy rains and severe flooding, but more is on the way.
The National Weather Service issued a flood watch for Wednesday evening - Thursday night because “an addition 1” to 3″ of rainfall is possible with isolated higher amounts possible. Any rainfall over areas that have recently seen heavy rainfall will quickly runoff and cause both flash and river flooding.”
Although the river and creek levels receded, Barberton officials urge residents to prepare for the strong possibilty of additional flooding.
Officials said these two roads remain closed due to poor conditions:
- Eastern Rd. between S.R. 619 and S. Van Buren Ave
- Elson Ave. in South Barberton
Barberton city administration is working with nonprofits to coordinate assistance for residents affected by the flood. Here is the list of services provided at the following locations:
- Red Cross has helped open the City’s Active Adult Center (AAC) at 500 W. Hopocan Ave. for flood displaced residents. The AAC is currently open 24 hours and contains, sleeping cots, beverages, and food.
- Barberton Salvation Army at 560 Wooster Rd. W. has made their facility available for:
- Breakfast - 9:30 a.m. - 10:00 a.m.
- Lunch - 11:30 a.m. - 12:30 p.m. (Tuesday – Friday)
- Showers - Available 9:30 a.m. - 3:30 p.m.
- The Salvation Army also has cleanup kits available for pick up. A valid I.D. is required to secure these kits.
- Barberton Area Community Ministries at 939 Norton Ave. extended their food pantry hours to 11:00 a.m. - 5:00 p.m.
- Emmanuel Christian Assembly at 925 W. Hopocan Ave. extended their food pantry hours to 10:00 a.m. - 4:00 p.m.
- Barberton YMCA is available as a drop-in center from 5:30 p.m. - 9:00 p.m with coffee and entertainment
Officials also remind residents to use the appropriate phone numbers for their situation:
- Call 911 for Barberton Fire and Police Departments if you need immediate emergency assistance
- Call FirstEnergy to report a power outage at 1-888-544-4877 (1-888-LIGHTSS)
- Call the City of Barberton at 330-848-6719 to immediately report property damage.
- Call the Summit County Auditor’s office at 330-643-2632 (or visit http://FisalOffice.summit.oh.net) to see if your flood damaged property is eligible for property tax relief
- Call the Barberton Community Foundation (BCF) at 330-745-5995 to donate financial support for those affected.
