Cleveland police need help locating hit-skip driver suspected of striking 70-year-old bicyclist

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland police are attempting to track down a driver who allegedly hit a senior citizen on his bicycle and then fleeing from the scene.
According to police, the driver hit the 70-year-old just after 8 a.m. on May 27 near the intersection of East 142nd Street and Kinsman Avenue.
Police say the driver of the vehicle may have stayed on scene until paramedics arrived, but then left without providing identification.
A description of the suspect’s vehicle is not available.
Anyone with information about the incident should contact Crimestoppers or detectives with the Cleveland Division of Police at 216-623-3308.
