East Cleveland traffic camera generating revenue, but not following warning rules

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - It seems like everyone loves to hate traffic cameras. Many people complain, but simply pay the fine.
Chris Jones took a different approach. He made a video and researched the law after he got a ticket for not fully stopping while making a right turn.
“4511.094 states that there is supposed to be a sign within 300 feet of any photo light and there is not one here,” Jones said.
What Jones says is true. There is no sign heading north on Superior. There is a visible sign if you’re coming south on Superior and a less noticeable one at the city border.
Elsewhere, Forest Hills and Euclid Avenue is marked, but a pole that appears to have had a warning sign removed isn’t proper notice at Coit Road for a camera at Taylor westbound.
If traffic cameras are really about safety, as some claim, it underscores why there should be a warning sign ahead of the traffic camera where Jones was cited. Had he seen it, he most likely would have slowed down and stopped at the red light rather than not coming to a complete stop as he did before making a right hand turn.
Without the sign, the camera is nothing more than a cash grab, Jones claims.
“If you’re gonna hold me accountable to the law, I think the law should apply to the city of East Cleveland as well,” is Jones’ logic.
19 News went to the East Cleveland City Hall to ask a simple question: What’s up?
Law Director Willa Hemmons was not there.
We were surprised to find out from a clerk that they had no clue a sign was missing.
The person who handles traffic camera tickets is Sadie Stewart. She’s only in on Thursdays. We’ll be back.
