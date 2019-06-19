Former MLB star David Ortiz was not intended target in Dominican Republic shooting, authorities say

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Dominican Republic Attorney General Jean Alain Rodríguez, the lead prosecutor on the David Ortiz shooting, said Wednesday in a press conference that the former ballplayer was not the target of a shooting in a Santo Domingo nightclub on June 9, the Associated Press reports.
Rodríguez said another man, dressed similarly to Ortiz -- who was seated with the ex-MLB all-star -- was the actual target.
The prosecutor has reason to believe the shooting was planned out by a member of Mexico’s Gulf Cartel, who remains on the loose.
Meanwhile, the 11th suspect in the attempted killing was arrested on Tuesday.
Ten other suspects have already been ordered to spend a year in preventive detention as the investigation continues, including the alleged shooter.
Ortiz is recovering at a hospital in Boston.
