Independence student wins ‘Stop Bullying’ license plate design contest

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WOIO) - Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost announced the winner of a statewide contest to design a new “Stop Bullying” license plate on Tuesday.
The winning design was created by 11-year-old Brooke Balser of Independence. The announcement was made during a ceremony at the Renaissance Columbus Downtown Hotel
Students in kindergarten through fifth grade were invited to submit designs for the contest.
“Bullies gain power when the people around them look the other way, stay silent or ignore the problem,” said Attorney General Yost.
“Each time we see Brooke’s colorful ‘Bully-Free Car’ design on an Ohio license plate, we’ll be reminded to treat others with respect and to stand up against bullying behaviors.”
The winning design and slogan will be put on real license plates that Ohio drivers can buy for their vehicles.
Contributions collected when vehicle owners select these plates will fund grants for nonprofit organizations, schools, and school districts to provide bullying prevention training programs or similar educational opportunities.
The new license plates will be available for purchase by Ohio motorists later this year.
