Memphis murder suspect arrested in Cleveland

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - This week members of the Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force arrested a murder suspect in Cleveland wanted in Tennessee since December 2018.
Jasmin Moore, 31, was wanted by the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office for homicide and aggravated robbery.
Authorities allege Moore, Travis Wilkerson, 36, and Jerrod Williams, 26, broke into a Memphis residence on Dec. 2. In the midst of a robbery, they were confronted by an occupant of the residence.
Palmer Cowley, 58, was shot during the robbery and subsequently died of his injuries.
Wilkerson and Williams were arrested in Tennessee earlier this year but Moore fled to northeast Ohio shortly after the incident.
On Wednesday, US Marshals task force officers arrested Moore at an apartment near the 7800 block of Euclid Ave.
“The Marshals Service reach is nationwide. This fugitive thought she could run to Ohio to avoid answering for her actions but our task force members ended that run for her today," said US Marshal Pete Elliott.
Anyone with information concerning any wanted fugitive can contact the Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force at 1-866-4WANTED.
