Mentor firefighters rescue unconscious man overcome by smoke in his basement

MENTOR, Ohio (WOIO) - A Mentor man was released from the hospital Tuesday after being rescued from a house fire this past weekend.
Mentor firefighters said the wife woke up around 1 a.m. to the smoke alarm going off and a smell of smoke.
Her husband had fallen asleep in the basement.
The wife called 911 and when firefighters found the husband he was unconscious and overcome by smoke.
Firefighters said it took “very aggressive efforts" to lift the husband out of the home while also keeping the basement fire under control.
The husband, whose name is not being released, was transported to Tripoint Medical Center and then flown by Lifeflight to MetroHealth Medical Center’s burn unit.
Firefighters said the couple had just replaced the smoke detectors three months ago and they owe their lives to the working smoke detector.
