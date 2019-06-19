MLB All-Star zipline tickets are on sale now

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Tickets for one of the most hotly anticipated events of MLB All-Star Week in Cleveland next month are officially on sale as of 10 a.m. Wednesday.
The zipline will be a featured attraction at PLAY BALL PARK. It will soar over Mall B into Mall C, with clear views of all the baseball and softball action.
Before buying tickets, review MLB’s zipline safety guidelines and restrictions:
- Riders on the zip line must be between the weights of 70lbs - 250lbs and 10 years of age or older. No one that is pregnant, suffering from heart, leg or back problems, or under the influence of alcohol or drugs will be permitted to ride.
- Every participant is required to sign a Liability Release, Waiver, Indemnification and Covenant Not to Sue (the "Waiver"). Participants under the age of 18 must have the waiver signed by a parent in the presence of Baseball Park Management or its agent
- Closed toed shoes are always required. Long hair must be pulled back as not to get tangled in the trolley. Hanging or loose jewelry should not be worn. Items in pockets (wallets, keys, cellphone) must be removed.
- The course will be closed in the event of adverse weather conditions, including lightning and high winds.
- Baseball Park Management, The Cincinnati Reds and Major League Baseball are not responsible for participants' personal items and belongings.
- Participants assume all risk in participating in zip line activities and must execute the Waiver prior to riding the zip line.
