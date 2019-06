CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - I went with a mix of sun and clouds today. The majority of us will be dry today and most of tonight. There is still a weak front stalled out just south of Cleveland. I will keep in isolated pop up showers along it during the afternoon. Clouds will be on the increase tonight as the next system tracks in. Tomorrow is a FIRST ALERT DAY for heavy rain and more flooding. The team is monitoring this closely.