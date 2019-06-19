Rainfall totals continue to grow in NE Ohio, more heavy rain expected Thursday

Rainfall totals continue to grow in NE Ohio, more heavy rain expected Thursday
Canal Fulton faces its worst flooding in decades
By Amber Cole | June 19, 2019 at 8:04 AM EDT - Updated June 19 at 8:04 AM

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A much-needed break in the rain is expected Wednesday, but many communities across Northeast Ohio are still under water, with more rain expected in the forecast tomorrow.

Thursday has already been singled out as a 19 First Alert Weather Day, due to continued flood concerns with heavy rain and thunderstorms once again in the forecast.

[ Related: Nearly 5 inches of rain fell in parts of Northeast Ohio over the past 48 hours ]

The National Weather Service compiled a list of the highest rain totals recorded over a 72-hour span, with some of the highest recorded totals coming in Uniontown, Barberton and Wadsworth.

LOCATION AMOUNT TIME DATE
UNIONTOWN 5.36 INCHES 11:18 PM 6/18
1 NE CONGRESS 5.30 INCHES 10:45 PM 6/18
BARBERTON 5.08 INCHES 11:18 PM 6/18
WADSWORTH 4.68 INCHES 11:24 PM 6/18
SHELBY 4.14 INCHES 11:24 PM 6/18
AUSTINTOWN 3.74 INCHES 11:19 PM 6/18
SEVILLE 3.50 INCHES 11:20 PM 6/18
YOUNGSTOWN 3.13 INCHES 11:25 PM 6/18
BELOIT 3.00 INCHES 11:24 PM 6/18
NORTH CANTON 2.75 INCHES 11:16 PM 6/18
FAIRLAWN 2.66 INCHES 11:15 PM 6/18
1 SSE CHURCHILL 2.46 INCHES 11:24 PM 6/18
SHARON TOWNSHIP 2.41 INCHES 11:16 PM 6/18
6 SSE GALION 2.40 INCHES 11:25 PM 6/18
KENT 2.34 INCHES 11:15 PM 6/18
LIBERTY 2.28 INCHES 11:20 PM 6/18
CENTERBURG 1.82 INCHES 11:22 PM 6/18
MARENGO 1.81 INCHES 11:03 PM 6/18
MARION 1.70 INCHES 11:15 PM 6/18
MT. VERNON 1.34 INCHES 11:01 PM 6/18
CLEVELAND HEIGHTS 1.25 INCHES 11:25 PM 6/18
MEDINA 1.08 INCHES 11:23 PM 6/18
HUDSON 1.04 INCHES 11:20 PM 6/19

Stay with 19 News for continuing weather coverage.

[ Related: Canal Fulton faces worst flooding in decades, comparisons to 1913 water levels ]

[ Related: Barberton residents fret over flooded neighborhoods as more rain looms ]

Copyright 2019 WOIO. All rights reserved.