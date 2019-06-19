Rainfall totals continue to grow in NE Ohio, more heavy rain expected Thursday

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A much-needed break in the rain is expected Wednesday, but many communities across Northeast Ohio are still under water, with more rain expected in the forecast tomorrow.
Thursday has already been singled out as a 19 First Alert Weather Day, due to continued flood concerns with heavy rain and thunderstorms once again in the forecast.
The National Weather Service compiled a list of the highest rain totals recorded over a 72-hour span, with some of the highest recorded totals coming in Uniontown, Barberton and Wadsworth.
