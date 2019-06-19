14 roads remain closed due to flooding in Canal Fulton

STARK COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - Canal Fulton police said Wednesday 14 roads remain closed due to flooding.
1. High St- from 600 Blk to Keppler Rd
2. Kepler Rd- Between Erie and Comet
3. Leaver Rd- Near the Bridge at the Feeder
4. Butterbridge- Erie to 21 (at the RR Tracks)
5. Millhaven Rd- At the River Rd/Millhaven Rd line
6. State Route 93- At Yeager to Comet Rd. (Completely closed for 2 weeks)
7. S. Main- Fron Center Rd. to W. Nimisila
8. Bridge at Kungle Rd and Eastern Rd has completely washed away.
9. Fairland Rd- At 6100 Blk
10. Eastern Rd- Between Van Buren and 619
11. Main St. (downtown Clinton)
12. North St- (Downtown Clinton)
13. Erie St.- At Lock 4 (is down to one lane)
14. Erie St.- At Crystal Lake Lawrence Twp./Jackson Twp Line.
Police reminded people not to drive thru flooded roads.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported that over half of all flood-related drownings occur when a vehicle is driven into hazardous flood water.
Residents cannot remember the last time the floodwaters got this high.
