14 roads remain closed due to flooding in Canal Fulton
By Julia Tullos | June 19, 2019 at 11:19 AM EDT - Updated June 19 at 11:19 AM

STARK COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - Canal Fulton police said Wednesday 14 roads remain closed due to flooding.

1. High St- from 600 Blk to Keppler Rd

2. Kepler Rd- Between Erie and Comet

3. Leaver Rd- Near the Bridge at the Feeder

4. Butterbridge- Erie to 21 (at the RR Tracks)

5. Millhaven Rd- At the River Rd/Millhaven Rd line

6. State Route 93- At Yeager to Comet Rd. (Completely closed for 2 weeks)

7. S. Main- Fron Center Rd. to W. Nimisila

8. Bridge at Kungle Rd and Eastern Rd has completely washed away.

9. Fairland Rd- At 6100 Blk

10. Eastern Rd- Between Van Buren and 619

11. Main St. (downtown Clinton)

12. North St- (Downtown Clinton)

13. Erie St.- At Lock 4 (is down to one lane)

14. Erie St.- At Crystal Lake Lawrence Twp./Jackson Twp Line.

Police reminded people not to drive thru flooded roads.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported that over half of all flood-related drownings occur when a vehicle is driven into hazardous flood water.

Residents cannot remember the last time the floodwaters got this high.

Copyright 2019 WOIO. All rights reserved.