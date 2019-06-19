Say Yes Cleveland changing lives by giving hundreds of students a free college education

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Say Yes to Education initiative is changing lives right here in Northeast Ohio.
The program that kicked off in January is giving a number of students the opportunity to secure a 4-year degree free of charge.
Students who apply for the FAFSA, live in the city of Cleveland and attend a CMSD school for all four years are eligible to receive free college tuition to any Ohio public institution.
Per the website, one of the main goals of the initiative is to “improve college access for middle- and low-income families in Cleveland and spur economic growth and expansion in Cleveland.”
15 students at Lincoln West High School benefited from the first year program.
She plans on attending Cuyahoga Community College, where she’ll pursue a degree in nursing.
Her success story is one of many at the school; often times the students that walk the halls of Lincoln West face challenges outside the classroom.
It’s safe to say the opportunity won’t be lost on students here at Lincoln West High School.
They’ll graduate this upcoming Friday but will have a lot more to smile about this upcoming Fall.
Copyright 2019 WOIO. All rights reserved.