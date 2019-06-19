Spring rains wiping out this season’s lavender crop in eastern Ohio

MADISON, Ohio (WOIO) - As you’ve likely heard, nonstop spring rains are affecting this season’s crop, including plants.
Farmers at Luvin Lavender tell 19 News the heavy rain and cooler temps have continued to damage their lavender crop.
In fact, they say it won’t be the same sea of purple you’re used to.
Here’s how they’re adjusting:
Luvin Lavender Farms’ Sixth Annual Lavender Festival starts July 6 at 10 a.m.
A $5 fee is collected the day of the event at the entrance.
A portion of the fee is donated to the Lake County Humane Society, which will also have an info booth setup at the farm.
