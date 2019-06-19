Walleye fishing on Lake Erie is even better than last year, and 2018 was a whopper

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) -It seemed impossible that walleye fishing on Lake Erie could get any better than the summer of 2018, but it has with even bigger whoppers.
“Best fishing in the last 50 years,” according to Bubba Strauss of Cleveland, who hits the lake as often as possible (when it’s not raining).
“Going to be like this all year and for the next few years as long as fisherman don’t abuse the rules and laws set forth by the ODNR (Ohio Department of Natural Resources).”
Strauss is referring to the limit of six walleye per day, per angler with an ODNR approved license, with a minimum size of 15 inches long.
“It’s easier to catch and the 15 to 19 inch walleye from last year,” Strauss said. “They have grown bigger and we are averaging 22 to 27 inches with a few hogs mixed in.”
Strauss said the walleye are stacked when you hit a good fishing hole, where as last year they were more scattered, and he’s able to catch his boats limit in less than an hour.
“There are kayakers and sailboats drifting and catching walleye and the charter captains are limited out with 36 plus fish in under an hour or two.”
In the past, when walleye fishing was tough, anglers would never give out information like where the hot spot might be and what bait their using.
Not the case this year, at least not for Strauss.
“I’m running Dipsys divers and spoons. They have been best for me in 48 to 53 feet of water by the crib.”
