3 years ago, the Cleveland Cavaliers won their 1st NBA championship; relive the celebrations (video)

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - On June 19, 2016, the Cleveland Cavaliers clinched an NBA championship for the first time in the organization’s history.
“The Block” from LeBron James, “The Shot” from Kyrie Irving, and “The Stop” from Kevin Love are all plays that will go down in Cavaliers and NBA history.
Fans took to social media on the three-year anniversary to share the sights, sounds, and memories from the night.
The celebrations seemingly continued until June 22, 2016 when an estimated 1.3 million people converged into downtown Cleveland for the championship parade.
