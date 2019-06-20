Akron mother walking with child attacked in broad daylight by would-be robbers, detectives investigating

AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - A mother walking with her child was punched in the head and nearly robbed by two unknown suspects on Wednesday afternoon.
According to an Akron Police report, two males approached the pair in the 800 block of Berwin Street and demanded the woman’s cell phone.
When she refused, the suspects attacked her and forced her to the ground.
The robbers fled without getting anything, and the mother was treated on scene for minor injuries.
The first suspect is 5-feet-4-inches tall, weighs 115 lbs., and was wearing a white tank top and shorts. His first name is Evajah.
The second suspect is 5-feet-2-inches tall, weighs 110 lbs., and was wearing blue shorts and shorts. His first name is Shawn.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Akron Police Department Detective Bureau at 330-375-2490.
Copyright 2019 WOIO. All rights reserved.