On average it has rained 5 days a week for the past 3 months in Northeast Ohio

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) -To truly understand how wet the past three months have been in Northeast Ohio, you have to look at the National Weather Service’s (NWS) archived data that shows on average it’s rained five out of seven days.
Here is a breakdown of dry days, versus days with at least some precipitation recorded in Cleveland in April, May and June (to date):
That means 71% time over the past three months we have gotten some kind of rain.
“There is truly a psychology aspect to the weather and the weather forecast,” First Alert Meteorologist Samantha Roberts said.
“People expect this dismal stuff in April and May. When we’re still dealing with gloom by mid-June, people are going to get frustrated.”
“We’re already getting a lot of questions about whether this dreary pattern will continue for the rest of June. The last 10 days of the month do look somewhat more stable,” Roberts said.
