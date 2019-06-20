$100,000 bond for the suspect accused of punching an elderly Maple Heights woman

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The 34-year-old man charged with punching an elderly Maple Heights woman pleaded not guilty at his arraignment Thursday.
Ronald Thompson was indicted on on the charge of felonious assault for the May 30 attack.
Maple Heights police said Thompson punched an 88-year-old woman in the face at the RTA shelter on Turney Road near Dunham Road.
The victim, whose name is not being released, suffered multiple facial fractures, broken teeth and a hearing loss.
Officers said she spent almost a week in the hospital and has a long road to recovery.
Thompson is being held on a $100,000 bond and will be back in court on June 25.
