Canal Fulton businesses impacted by historic flooding

CANAL FULTON, Ohio (WOIO) - Wet weather is threatening businesses in Canal Fulton, where property owners are watching warily as the water levels continue to rise.
For several businesses near the canal itself, the damage is piling up.
“There were minutes I wanted to cry and there’s other times where so many people have it worse,” said Keri Sullivan, the owner of Barrel Room.
Sullivan, who owns a bar and grill of the same name in North Canton, planned to open a new location on North Canal Street next week. She purchased the 100-year-old building in January, and she's been working on renovations ever since.
"I'm not crying the blues. I'm not. It does stink as far as getting it open. You know, I'm not a large company. I am a small business owner. I don't have a large pool of cash," she said.
Sullivan has flood insurance, one of the only businesses along the street to carry the coverage.
However, it comes with a big deductible: $15,000.
Canal Fulton, while it does flood, hasn’t had it this serious in many decades, even going back a century.
“I was told the canal never floods, that just the river floods,” said Sullivan.
The community has been pitching in, bringing by food, supplies, and helping pump water out of the basement.
“I have a hard time accepting help from people. so many people are coming. It’s overwhelming and humbling,” she said. “I will obviously pay everything forward that’s coming my way right now.”
Click here to donate to the GoFundMe.
