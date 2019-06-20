Coventry Township man accused of killing elderly woman, then hiding her body in storage unit

AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - Detectives arrested Michael J. Olson, 35, of Phyllis Avenue in Coventry Township Monday afternoon in connection with the death of a 68-year-old missing woman.
Olson was taken into custody by the Summit County Sheriff’s Office on Phyllis Avenue on Wednesday, according to an Akron Police press release.
He was charged with murder and auto theft, and will be booked into the Summit County Jail.
The victim was reported missing around 1 p.m. this afternoon by family members.
Her body was located inside of a storage unit in the 500 block of East Tallmadge Avenue.
The victim was pronounced dead on scene. Olson was seen driving the victim’s 2012 Kia Sedona. The vehicle is still missing.
The Summit County Medical Examiner's Office will conduct an autopsy.
The victim's name is being withheld pending positive identification and family notifications.
The homicide is still under investigation and no further details will be available at this time.
Copyright 2019 WOIO. All rights reserved.