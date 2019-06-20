Drone photos reveal scope of flood crisis in Canal Fulton, and more rain is on the way

CANAL FULTON, Ohio (WOIO) - The conditions in the small Stark County city seem like a darkening dream, and as more rain moves in, the situation could soon turn into a full-blown nightmare.
The flooded roads, parking lots, homes and businesses that dot the 5,500-population city reminded residents of photos taken during the 1913 flood of the city.
On Tuesday, 19 News Reporter Brittany Bivins spoke to scores of members from the community who couldn’t recall the flooding ever being this bad.
Now, the city -- located near the Ohio and Erie canals -- is bracing for the worst.
