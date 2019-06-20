Five players who should be on Cavs’ radar tonight

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A year ago, the Cavaliers went with Young Bull in Round One, and while it took Collin Sexton a few months to figure it out, by the end of his rookie season he’d made great strides, averaging 16 points a game, and shooting a surprising 40% from 3-pt land.
This year, the Cavs can do even better.
Here are five guys to know, heading into tonight.
Darius Garland.
Forget the knee injury, it wasn’t major. Forget the limited experience, he’s in everybody’s top five, and if he’s still there when the Cavs pick at five, they should pounce.
Cobe White.
Tall and fast, as in lightning-quick, the former Tarheel point guard has climbed the charts because can do everything well, including facilitate, as well as get others involved.
White would be a great compliment to Sexton.
Jarrett Culver.
He led Texas Tech to the title game, and at 6 feet 7 inches Culver can play guard or small forward.
Culver threw down 19 points per game, but it may take him a while to adjust to the pro game, which brings me to the guy Culver played against, and lost to, in the NCAA championship.
De’Andre Hunter.
The Virginia star played his best in the biggest moments, taking his 15 points per game average to 27 in the title game.
Hunter can guard anybody, and would make an immediate impact.
And...Cam Reddish.
Overshadowed at Duke by both Zion Williamson and R.J. Barrett, Reddish Reddish was supposed to be better than at least one of 'em.
Instead, his stock seems to be going down, not up, and he’s a risk, at least at five. Still, some believe he’ll be the surprise of the Draft.
