Former RTA bus driver accused of fighting with passenger expected to change plea Tuesday

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A former bus driver for The Greater Cleveland Regional Transit Authority who is accused of fighting a passenger is expected to change his plea in court Tuesday morning.
Anthony Lesley is charged with disorderly conduct and unlawful restraint after a fight with a passenger on June 7.
Cell phone video shows the moment that Lesley and the passenger, Cierra Gill, got into the altercation.
In the video, Lesley can first be seen pinning the female passenger against the window following a verbal exchange during the incident.
Gill then appears to throw a punch at Lesley, who responds with punches of his own.
Lesley was fired from RTA shortly after the video surfaced.
The 56-year-old has consistently pleaded not guilty to aggravated disorderly conduct and unlawful restraint charges.
But Tuesday morning, he is expected to change that plea.
Gill was also charged with two counts of aggravated disorderly conduct.
