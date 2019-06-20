Inclement weather prompts another postponement for Edgewater Live concert series

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Due to thee potential for severe weather, Cleveland Metroparks announced that the June 20 Edgewater Live event has been postponed... Again.
The event scheduled for June 27 will feature the series’ first-ever dual headliners. Recess and Front Porch Lights will both perform next Thursday because of the multiple delays.
Weather has impacted several Edgewater Live dates so far this season, but all headliners that have been postponed have been rescheduled. The concert scheduled for Aug. 15 will also feature two headlining performances.
Euclid Beach Live is scheduled to run as planned on Friday, June 21.
