Indians rout Rangers again; Kipnis 2 HR

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Indians bats are heating up in the warm weather.
For the 2nd straight night, Cleveland tallied 10 runs in steamy Texas, routing the Rangers 10-4 Wednesday.
Jason Kipnis hit 2 homers, his 4th and 5th of the season, and drove in 4 runs for the Tribe.
Roberto Perez added a solo shot, his 13th.
Cleveland tagged Texas starter Joe Palumbo for 7 runs in 2 innings, assuring at least a split of the 4-game series.
Game four of the set is Thursday afternoon, as Shane Bieber (6-2) faces lefty Mike Minor (6-4).
Copyright 2019 WOIO. All rights reserved.