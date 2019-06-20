Indians rout Rangers again; Kipnis 2 HR

Cleveland Indians' Jason Kipnis follows through on a solo home run swing on a pitch from Texas Rangers relief pitcher Jesse Chavez in the fifth inning of a baseball game in Arlington, Texas, Wednesday, June 19, 2019. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez) (Source: Tony Gutierrez)
By Christopher Dellecese | June 19, 2019 at 11:30 PM EDT - Updated June 19 at 11:30 PM

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Indians bats are heating up in the warm weather.

For the 2nd straight night, Cleveland tallied 10 runs in steamy Texas, routing the Rangers 10-4 Wednesday.

Jason Kipnis hit 2 homers, his 4th and 5th of the season, and drove in 4 runs for the Tribe.

Roberto Perez added a solo shot, his 13th.

Cleveland tagged Texas starter Joe Palumbo for 7 runs in 2 innings, assuring at least a split of the 4-game series.

Game four of the set is Thursday afternoon, as Shane Bieber (6-2) faces lefty Mike Minor (6-4).

