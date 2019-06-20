2-month old girl dies at day care, Cleveland Police Homicide Unit investigating

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - An investigation is underway after a 2-month-old girl was pronounced dead upon officer arrival at Nana’s Home Daycare on Giddings Road on Tuesday.
Taylor Bush said she dropped off her daughter, Di’Yanni, and her sons at the daycare in the morning.
When she went to pick up her daughter around 2 p.m., the day care provider was not at the residence, according to Bush.
Bush said the day care provider’s sister was there instead.
According to Bush, the day care provider’s sister told Bush that Di’Yanni was breathing hard.
However, Bush said no one called to let her know that her daughter was breathing differently, or that the day care provider had left.
Bush said she noticed Di’Yanni was not responsive as she held her.
Panicked, Bush tried to give her daughter CPR and called 911 screaming for help.
Di’Yanni was reportedly transported to University Hospitals Cleveland Medical Center.
Bush stated that the hospital staff told her Di’Yanni must have stopped breathing a long time ago due to how cold she was.
The police report states the Cleveland Police Homicide Unit and Special Investigations Unit responded to the scene.
The Ohio Department of Justice and Family Services provided the following statement on the investigation:
“ODJFS is monitoring this tragic situation very closely. County JFS agencies are responsible for inspections of in-home child care, with oversight by ODJFS. The county agency is conducting an investigation and actively working with child protective services and law enforcement. ODJFS would make the final determination on whether to suspend Nana’s Home Daycare license if the county agency recommends suspension."
