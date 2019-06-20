Northeast Ohio Weather: ALERT DAY for rain and storms that could cause more flooding

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A system is tracking through the area today. Showers and storms are widespread. Any additional rain is not good for areas that have been flooded the past few days. The latest data is bringing down the additional rainfall accumulation. This is a good sign. I’m thinking the heavy rain will be more localized instead of widespread. The better risk of heavier rain, unfortunately, will be south of Cleveland. The threat of rain and storms will be with us all day. This has the potential of causing more flooding in the areas that have been flooded. There will continue to be showers in the area tonight. Drier air builds in tomorrow.