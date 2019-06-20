Northeast Ohio’s streets, waterways flooded by overwhelming amount of rainfall (photos, videos)

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Torrential downpours continued to hammer Northeast Ohio on Thursday.
Areas trying to recover from the last stint of rain are expected to receive several more inches.
Flash flood warnings were issued for most of Northeast Ohio until Thursday night as the area’s waterways were already swollen above the normal water level.
City streets also became impassable because of the rain accumulation.
The heavy rain led to a landslide in eastern Ohio overnight.
