Northeast Ohio’s streets, waterways flooded by overwhelming amount of rainfall (photos, videos)
By Chris Anderson | June 20, 2019 at 4:26 PM EDT - Updated June 20 at 5:41 PM

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Torrential downpours continued to hammer Northeast Ohio on Thursday.

Areas trying to recover from the last stint of rain are expected to receive several more inches.

Flash flood warnings were issued for most of Northeast Ohio until Thursday night as the area’s waterways were already swollen above the normal water level.

City streets also became impassable because of the rain accumulation.

The heavy rain led to a landslide in eastern Ohio overnight.

271 North and South will soon be impassable between 82 and 480. I just waited 30min to drive thru this 2ft deep, 70ft wide, 50ft long lake.

