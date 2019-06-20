‘The Office’ making its way to Broadway stage at Cleveland’s Playhouse Square

Sometimes I start a sentence, and I don’t even know where it’s going...

‘The Office’ making its way to Broadway stage at Cleveland’s Playhouse Square
‘The Office’ making its way to Broadway stage at Cleveland’s Playhouse Square (Source: Michael Dakota)
By Randy Buffington | June 20, 2019 at 5:20 PM EDT - Updated June 20 at 5:20 PM

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Dunder Mifflin Paper Company will make a surprise visit to Cleveland in January.

It will be in the form of a Broadway show titled ‘The Office! A musical parody’.

The musical is set to kick off Jan. 23-Jan. 25 at the Hanna Theatre.

[ Tickets go on sale Friday, June 21 at 11 a.m. ]

“You miss 100% of the shots you don’t take."
Michael Scott, World's Best Boss

The show will highlight moments from all nine seasons of the hit sitcom.

Songs such as “That’s What She Said,” “Marry Me Beesly,” and “We Have Fun Here” will be featured.

The numbers won’t be performed by ‘Here Comes Treble’ but they should be solid nonetheless.

Copyright 2019 WOIO. All rights reserved.