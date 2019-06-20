Shake Shack opens in downtown Cleveland Thursday

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Calling all burger lovers!
There is officially a new hotspot downtown to satisfy those midday cravings. Nearly seven months after announcing plans for a new location Cleveland, Shake Shack opens the doors at 601 Euclid Ave. today at 11 a.m.
“Downtown Cleveland is a bustling retail destination to bring our modern roadside burger stand. We’re thrilled to open our second Cleveland area location and provide the local community a fun place for to gather with family and friends,” said Andrew McCaughan, VP of Development at Shake Shack.
Makin’ our way Downtown! In addition to the classics, the Downtown Cleveland Shack is spinnin’ up a unique selection of frozen custard concretes, including the local Pie Oh My – a vanilla custard blended with pieces of Luna Bakery seasonal pie. Even sweeter? We donate 5% of sales from our Pie Oh My concrete to the Cleveland Animal Protective League, a nonprofit that has been helping animals in Northeast Ohio for over 100 years.
Click here for restaurant hours and additional information.
Copyright 2019 WOIO. All rights reserved.