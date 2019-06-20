Shake Shack opens in downtown Cleveland Thursday

Makin’ our way Downtown! In addition to the classics, the Downtown Cleveland Shack is spinnin’ up a unique selection of frozen custard concretes, including the local Pie Oh My – a vanilla custard blended with pieces of Luna Bakery seasonal pie. Even sweeter? We donate 5% of sales from our Pie Oh My concrete to the Cleveland Animal Protective League, a nonprofit that has been helping animals in Northeast Ohio for over 100 years.