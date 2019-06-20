Suspected drunken driver pulled over for 11th OVI charge, Elyria police report

LORAIN COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - An Elyria man is facing his 11th charge for operating a vehicle while under the influence after his most recent arrest.
Anthony Card was pulled over by Elyria police while in his 2005 Hyundai along Clark Street on June 6 just before midnight.
Officers initiated the traffic stop after it was determined that Card’s muffler was defective and making very loud noises, according to the Elyria police report.
The 42-year-old was also observed crossing the marked lanes.
Police say Card admitted to drinking that night, which prompted police to administer a field sobriety test.
Card was stumbling as he exited his vehicle, according to police.
“You got me,” Card reportedly told officers while attempting the one-legged stand portion of the field sobriety tests.
Police placed Card under arrest on charges of OVI, marked lanes violation, contempt of court, and having a defective muffler.
Card has 10 previous OVI charges, including five in Lorain, one in Vermilion, one in Oberlin, one in Avon Lake, and two past cases in Elyria.
Jail records show that Card was released on June 10 and was scheduled to appear in Lorain County court on June 20.
