6 teens steal SUV in Steelyard Commons parking lot, then take off from Cleveland Police

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - While in a Steelyard Commons parking lot, six teens took off from police after being accused of stealing a car.
According to police reports, officers responded to the parking lot area for a report of a stolen car. When they arrived, police found an SUV full of teens. The report stated one teen even fell out of the car.
The minors took off running, and one teen had a fake gun in his waistband, according to the report.
One teen admitted to stealing the SUV from the Target parking lot. The report stated it was a Target employees car.
Just one week earlier at the Walmart at Steelyard Commons, an employee was attacked by two women. Police reports showed they took her cell phone.
Cleveland Police provided 19 News this map of crime reports from April of this year to date.
This shows the entire Steelyard Commons property, including the parking lots and inside stores.
Here is a breakdown of the crimes reported from April 2019 to June 20, 2019:
- Drug abuse violations: 1
- Felonious assault: 1
- Fraud: 2
- Grand theft motor vehicle: 2
- Other assault: 4
- Stolen property: 2
- Theft: 17
- Vandalism: 3
- Weapons: 1
- Other offenses: 43
The majority of calls came from the Walmart at Steelyard Commons.
The data showed there have also been 11 arrests in the two-month span.
Tuesdays are the days with the most police calls, and the busiest time of day for police calls is between 4 and 5 p.m., and 8 p.m.
19 News reached out to Steelyard Commons to see if they have any comments or if there will be increased security in the parking lots this summer. We’re still waiting to hear back.
According to the police report for this most recent case, all teens were released back to their parents, except for one teen who was arrested on a warrant.
