Vandals damage a North Canton elementary school

STARK COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - North Canton police are asking for help in finding the suspects who vandalized an elementary school.
North Canton officers said the suspects caused substantial damage to the exterior of Northwood Elementary.
The school is located at 1500 School Ave NE.
Anyone with any information is asked to call the North Canton Police department at 330-499-5911.
Persons wishing to remain anonymous may call the department’s tip line at 330-966-3633.
Copyright 2019 WOIO. All rights reserved.