2-year-old Elyria girl falls out a 2nd story window

ELYRIA, Ohio (WOIO) - Police said an Elyria toddler fell out a second story window Tuesday evening.
According to Elyria police, they responded to the home in the 100 block of Tedman Court around 7:30 p.m.
When they arrived, officers said the two-year-old girl was crying, but did not appear to be injured.
Officers said her mom was in the shower and the little girl was supposed to be watched by her dad and a cousin.
She was transported to a nearby hospital for observation, but officers said she was laughing and talking in the emergency room.
