Akron Police: Rover’s Morning Glory co-host arrested for OVI after smashing into truck, fleeing accident scene

By John Deike | June 21, 2019 at 1:09 PM EDT - Updated June 21 at 1:09 PM

AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - Jeffrey Hadzinsky, a Rover’s Morning Glory radio personality, was charged with OVI after he fled an accident scene this week in Akron.

According to the report, Hadzinsky -- otherwise known as “Nadz” on-air -- was driving on East Waterloo Road when he veered left, clipped a car and smashed into the back of a Dodge Ram 1500 pickup truck.

Witnesses report he fled the scene, jumped out of his badly damaged car and ran into a nearby GetGo restroom.

Officers found him and took him to a nearby hospital, where he reportedly refused to submit to a toxicology test.

However, police noted that he appeared to be under the influence of drugs.

According to court records, this is his second OVI in recent months.

On-air, Hadzinsky has admitted his many run-in’s with authorities, and his ongoing struggles with drug addiction.

It’s not yet clear whether the radio co-host still works at WMMS, but his bio was removed from the Rover’s Morning Glory bio page.

