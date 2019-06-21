2 Strong 4 Bullies
Contests
CBS19 Advertising
The Next 400
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals

Asian Lantern Festival returns to Cleveland Metroparks Zoo

By Julia Bingel
Published: Jun. 5, 2023 at 9:12 AM EDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Asian Lantern Festival returns to the Cleveland Metroparks Zoo for the sixth year.

The festival, presented by Meijer, will run from July 7 through Aug. 27. On select nights, guests will also be ale to drive-thru the festival.

“Asian Lantern Festival has become one of Cleveland’s most popular summer events thanks to the tremendous support from our community and event partners,” said Kelly Manderfield, Cleveland Metroparks Chief Marketing Officer. “Set up for this year’s event is already underway and over the next month, artisans will be hand crafting the more than 1,000 lanterns that will transform the Zoo, including our most innovative and interactive displays yet.”

According to zoo officials, the festival draws over 150,000 guests.

This year’s festival will feature live acrobatic performances every hour and a variety of culturally-inspired cuisine at the MetroHealth Asian Food Market.

Purchase tickets here for the Asian Lantern Festival.

Most Read

A woman who was convicted of stealing money from elderly patients was sentenced Thursday morning.
Nursing assistant sentenced for stealing from elderly patients
The Northeast Ohio Human Trafficking Task Force on Thursday arrested 10 men in connection to...
10 arrested in North Olmsted human trafficking sting, including former superintendent
FirstEnergy customers are about to see their bills nearly double
If you waited, your FirstEnergy bill is about to drop you to the floor when it more than doubles in June
The Hittle family shared a video on social media from their trip to the Louisville Zoo that has...
Family’s heartfelt moment with orangutan at zoo asking to see newborn goes viral
Daniel Kellan Mayfield, a 35-year-old youth pastor, is charged with five counts of first-degree...
Youth pastor accused of filming girls in shower at SC church

Latest News

19 News 11-11:30 p.m.
New I-480 traffic pattern now open on Valley View Bridge
19 News 11-11:30 p.m.
New I-480 traffic pattern now open on Valley View Bridge
Cleveland Heights celebrates Pride Month
Christopher Pate, 47, and Christopher Pate, 19
Man pleads guilty to killing a Bedford dad, son