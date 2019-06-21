Asian Lantern Festival returns to Cleveland Metroparks Zoo

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Asian Lantern Festival returns to the Cleveland Metroparks Zoo for the sixth year.

The festival, presented by Meijer, will run from July 7 through Aug. 27. On select nights, guests will also be ale to drive-thru the festival.

“Asian Lantern Festival has become one of Cleveland’s most popular summer events thanks to the tremendous support from our community and event partners,” said Kelly Manderfield, Cleveland Metroparks Chief Marketing Officer. “Set up for this year’s event is already underway and over the next month, artisans will be hand crafting the more than 1,000 lanterns that will transform the Zoo, including our most innovative and interactive displays yet.”

According to zoo officials, the festival draws over 150,000 guests.

This year’s festival will feature live acrobatic performances every hour and a variety of culturally-inspired cuisine at the MetroHealth Asian Food Market.

Purchase tickets here for the Asian Lantern Festival.