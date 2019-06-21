Asian Lantern Festival returns to Cleveland Metroparks Zoo

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - It was a huge hit last year and now the Asian Latern Festival, presented by Cleveland Clinic Childrens, at the Cleveland Metroparks Zoo, is back.
This year there are new light installations and attractions.
The festival is also a chance to explore the zoo at night, after hours.
The family friendly festival has live performances each evening, food from local chefs, and interactive lanterns like swings and light up lily pads, so be sure to bring your cameras!
Kelly Manderfield with the zoo said, “it’s really a celebration of Asian culture. It’s so vibrant and colorful it really lends itself to social media. We encourage our guests bring your family and friends get your picture in front of these larger than life displays.”
This year King Wah, Li Wah, Thai Thai, Koko’s Bakery and Kiko’s Kitchen will all be serving food.
Manderfield said there’s some big new displays. “There’s a giant panda made of 20 thousand ping pong balls. There’s a 150 foot long shark that you can actually walk through. There’s a dragon that’s 60 feet long and it sprays water. There’s a lot of unique displays”
The festival runs from 6:30 to 10 at night now through January 28th.
