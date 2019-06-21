Bellevue man facing numerous charges after OVI crash that seriously injured Tiffin couple

GREEN CREEK, Ohio (WOIO) - The Ohio State Highway Patrol (OSHP) is investigating after a two-car crash near the Sandusky-Seneca county lines left two people injured and another behind bars.
The accident occurred on State Rt. 101 at 3:05 p.m. on June 20.
According to OSHP, 67-year-old Michael P. Wittman, of Tiffin, was driving a 2015 GMC Terrain northbound on SR 101 when he slowed down to cross railroad tracks. That’s when 27-year-old Brent A. Bluhm, of Bellevue, failed to brake in his black Jeep Grand Cherokee and slammed into Wittman’s vehicle from behind.
Bluhm rear-ended Wittman with enough force to send his vehicle off the right side of the road and into the railroad cross bucks. He attempted to flee the scene after the crash, but his Jeep was disabled a few hundred feet north of the accident location and he was unable to make a getaway.
Though they were both wearing seat belts, Wittman and his wife, Sue, were seriously injured in the crash. Mrs. Wittman had to be “mechanically extricated” from the wreckage. They were transported to Saint Vincent’s Hospital for treatment.
Bluhm, on the other hand, was not wearing his seat belt at the time of the crash. He suffered minor head injuries, but refused treatment at the scene.
OSHP said he was placed under arrest after failing a field sobriety test. Suspected drugs and drug paraphernalia were also found in his possession.
Bluhm was charged with aggravated vehicular assault, felony hit/skop, possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, 3rd offense operating a vehicle impaired, driving under suspension, failing to stop with assured clear distance ahead, and not wearing his seat belt.
He was booked into the Sandusky County Jail.
Copyright 2019 WOIO. All rights reserved.