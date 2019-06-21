Bellevue roads and basements flood, residents rush to save belongings

BELLEVUE, Ohio (WOIO) - Rain is causing erosion concerns in Sandusky County.
Emergency management teams are carefully watching the roadways, because conditions are creating a good possibility for sink holes.
“[Rain] pounded down here for a long time,” Terry Robinson said.
Afternoon showers left a layer of water on the streets of Bellevue.
Keith Robinson said he started telling cars to turn around on his street, knowing it wouldn’t be safe to drive down.
“I didn’t want to see anyone get stuck down there,” he said. ““It got up to our drive way at one point, which is really unusual.”
The Robinsons have lived on Hamilton Street for nearly 40 years.
“We’ve never had any flooding at all here, we’re on a hill actually,” Terry Robinson said.
Before long, the water started to threaten the Robinson’s belongings in the basement.
“I walked over to the foot of the stairs and realized it was rising quickly. So, I’m afraid I recruited my wife to be a bucket brigade,” Keith said.
“We had three buckets. I was passing them up the steps,” Terry said. "He was emptying them as fast as I was filling them."
Luckly the water quickly started receding outside.
Thanks to good teamwork, it is almost out of the Robinson’s basement too.
