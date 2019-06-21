Boy struck and killed by motorcyclist in Akron, police asking for public’s help to ID child

AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - A boy riding his bike Friday morning in Akron was run over by a motorcyclist and died from his injuries on scene, according to Akron Police.
Witnesses said three motorcyclists were traveling westbound in the left lane on West Bartges Street approaching LaSalle Drive, when they encountered the boy who was traveling ahead of them in the same lane.
The first two motorcycles changed lanes to pass the child, but the third motorcycle struck the child
The motorcyclist, a 30 year old man from Akron, was transported to Cleveland Clinic Akron General with non-life threatening injuries.
The Summit County Medical Examiner's Office will conduct an autopsy.
The child was African-American, about 10 years old and was wearing a Tommy Hilfiger blue jersey with white sleeves, blue jeans, and orange/black/green, Nike shoes.
The Akron Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating the parents or next of kin.
Anyone who knew the child is urged to contact the Summit County Medical Examiner’s Office at 330-643-2101.
No charges have been filed at this time. The accident remains under investigation. Speed does appear to be a factor in the accident.
