Canton man crashes through Summa Health facility ER, injuring 2 (photos)

GREEN, Ohio (WOIO) - A driver is likely facing charges after crashing through the wall of a hospital in Uniontown.
According to the Summit County Sheriff’s Office, they received a report of an impaired driver around 2:45 p.m. the afternoon of June 20.
The tipster called to report a white Acura swerving into the southbound lanes on I-77 near Arlington Road in the city of Green.
When deputies arrived, they learned the driver had veered off the interstate, down an embankment, through a fence and onto the property the Summa Health on Franks Parkway.
The vehicle struck the hospital, went through the exterior wall and eventually broke through into an examination room.
That room was occupied by a female patient and her husband, who were both treated for injuries sustained in the crash.
We’re told the driver was a 37-year-old man from Canton who had suspected drugs inside his vehicle.
The driver was transported to Akron City Hospital and is facing charges pending the outcome of the investigation.
