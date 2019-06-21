Cleveland Cooks makes Duck Ballentine at Osso Restaurant in Geauga County

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland Cooks visits Chef Maggie Demko’s kitchen at Osso.
Osso is an inviting restaurant focused on flavors nature provides on Flying W Farm at 9145 Old State Road in Hambden, Ohio.
Duck Ballentine:
- 1 Whole Duck (processed, skin off, deboned)
- Caul Fat
- 1 lb Ground Chicken/Duck/Rabbit (pick whatever your heart desires)
- ¼ lb Ground Back Fat
- ½ Cup Onion (small diced) – White or Red, your choice
- ½ Cup Carrots (peeled, small diced)
- 2 Tbsp Minced Garlic
- 2 Sprigs Fresh Thyme (minced)
- 2 Sprigs Fresh Rosemary (minced)
- ¼ Cup Leeks (sliced)
- ¼ Cup Celery (small diced)
- ¼ Cup Red Bell Pepper
- ¼ Cup Thick Cut Bacon (optional)
- 1 Tsp Crushed Red Pepper
- ¼ Cup White Wine
- ¼ Stock (of choice) – I prefer duck/chicken stock
- Kosher Salt
- Course Ground Black Pepper
- Butcher Twine
Preheat 300 degrees F In a large sauté pan, heat 3 Tbsp of oil and add onions. Cook/Sweat until translucent. Add garlic and cook until fragrant. Add carrots, leeks, celery, and red bell pepper and cook for another 4 minutes until remaining vegetables become softer.
Note: Heat this over low, low-medium heat, do not want to brown or caramelize.
Once vegetables start to soften, add thyme, rosemary, salt and pepper to taste, and crushed red pepper. Deglaze with the white wine, add stock of choice and reduce down. If adding bacon, add at this time. Most of the liquid needs to be reduced down.
Transfer to a sheet tray and place in refrigerator to completely cool down.
Needs to be completely chilled before adding to remaining ingredients.
While your sautéed vegetables are chilling, set up the food processor with the blade frozen. You can even place the bucket in the freezer too. *Keeping utensils cool is key to this process.
Emulsify the ground meat while adding ice to keep the meat chilled. You are looking to keep the temperature between 35-38 degrees F. Transfer to a bowl that is over top another bowl of ice to keep chilled. Add ground back fat and incorporate fully, then wrap and place in refrigerator to keep cool.
This process is called forcemeat. It is where you emulsify your protein with ice and fat.
Take your deboned and deskinned duck and season well with salt and pepper. Place on a sheet tray and set aside.
On a clean work surface, place caul fat in a single layer to be able to fit duck in the center.
There should be about 2 inches around the outside of the duck with the caul fat.
Combine the sauté vegetables and forcemeat until everything is completely combined and well mixed, evenly distributed. Place forcemeat directly in the center of the duck.
Gently start to roll caul fat around the duck, tuck in sides and continue to roll into a tight log.
Be sure that none of the duck or forcemeat breaks out of the caul fat. If this happens or if a spot looks thin, add some more caul fat around and tuck into the bottom of the log. Take the butcher’s twine and tie off to keep its shape.
Transfer log to a sheet tray with parchment paper that is lightly oiled. Drizzle a little oil on top and season with salt and pepper.
I like to use my infused oils to add a little bit more flavor.
Cover with foil and bake for 35-45 minutes, remove the foil from the top and bake for another 10-15 minutes until the top is golden brown.
The internal temperature at this point should be 160-165 degrees F. Pull and let sit at room temperature for 10 minutes and then transfer to the refrigerator until it is completely cooled.
When ready to serve, cut butchers twine away and slice into desired thickness. You can eat this cold or can serve warm by searing off as well.
